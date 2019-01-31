Infant ibuprofen recall information

A recall for infant’s ibuprofen has been expanded.

Tris Pharma is recalling three more lots of infants’ ibuprofen concentrated oral suspension drops. The company originally recalled three lots, now bringing the total to six.

The recall is due to concerns that the concentration of the medication is too high, as much as 10 percent above the specified limit.

The affected brands include CVS Health and Equate, which is sold at Walmart.

You are advised to call your doctor if you experience any problems related to taking this drug.

For a full list of the recalled medication, visit the FDA website.