Jackson City Council members discuss agenda for upcoming meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson City Council members gathered Thursday for their agenda review meeting.



Mayor Jerry Gist said one of the major items will involve the old Madison County landfill improvements.

Another item on the agenda involved the proposed sale of surplus property. Mayor Gist said some of the property may be used to build new storage buildings.

“We took bids on the property, and there are three different bids that come in, so we’ll be asking the council to accept those bids,” Mayor Gist said.

Council members also discussed a proposal for a new dog park at the Ballpark at Jackson.

“We had to have a contract for the design of the dog park, so that will be on the agenda on Tuesday,” Mayor Gist said.

February’s City Council meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Jackson City Hall and is open to the public.