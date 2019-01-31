Jackson City Council members discuss plans for a future meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.–Thursday’s agenda review meeting is called into order at Jackson City Hall.



Committee members had a few items on the agenda they discussed.

Mayor Jerry Gist said one of the major items will involve the old Madison County landfill improvements.

Were trying to cut the time at to where we can go ahead and close it, and be finished with its about $60,000 that we’ve got to continue to spend and our goal is to get away from it,” said Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist.

Another item on the agenda consists of the proposed sale of surplus property.

“To they want use some property for additional storage buildings that they’re going to construct,” said Mayor Gist.

“We took bids on the property and there are three different bids that come in, so we’ll be asking the council to accept those bids,” said Mayor Gist.

Plus at Thursday night’s meeting came talk of a proposal of a new dog park at the Ballpark at Jackson.

“We had to have a contract for the design of the dog park, so that will be on the agenda on Tuesday,” said Mayor Gist.

“We’ve done things the way according to the things we should be doing, and we’ll present that to council for their final vote,” said Mayor Gist.

February’s city council meeting will be held next tuesday at 9 a.m. at Jackson City Hall, and is open to the public.