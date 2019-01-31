Leadership University program accepting applications

JACKSON, Tenn. — High school juniors can now apply to the Leadership University program, an annual initiative operated by the Jackson Chamber of Commerce. The program is aimed at Jackson-Madison County students who demonstrate leadership potential.

Around 40 students are accepted in each session, which runs from the summer before their senior year through the end of their senior year.

Many of the activities are dedicated to exposing students to a broad range of subjects.

Joseph Ross, chair of the board for the 2018-2019 Leadership University session, says the program goes through various subjects with the rising seniors.

“Students go through a session day once a month. We focus on different areas of the community, different subjects such as health care, education, criminal justice, poverty,” Ross said.

Applications for the 2019-2020 program are accepted through Monday, April 1. The program is free for accepted applicants.

Lane College, Union University, Jackson State Community College and the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus are sponsors.