Local agencies team up for SAFE seat belt campaign

MARTIN, Tenn. — A local police department along with other local and state agencies want to raise awareness on the importance of wearing your seat belt.

Law enforcement agencies statewide are teaming up to keep drivers safe on Tennessee roads.

The Martin Police Department has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for their annual SAFE Campaign, which stands for “Seatbelts Are For Everyone.”

“Seat belts are one of the things that are proven to reduce injuries and fatalities,” Martin Police Department Capt. Eric Reed said. “We want to keep those numbers low, and so that’s what we are here for.”

Reed says this isn’t about making money from traffic stops but an attempt to keep everyone safe.

“We’ve really seen the impact of seat belt use on lowering injury and fatalities, so that’s what we are trying to do,” Reed said.

The SAFE Campaign will run from February 1 through August 1.