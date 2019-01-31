Local church starts summer reading program

JACKSON, Tenn.–It may be winter, but a local church is already planning for student summer reading!

Mother Liberty Church held a community meeting announcing their new “Children Defense Fund” Freedom School.

The CDF is a six week summer program for 2nd grade students in Jackson. The program will began June 17.

Students will read, do activities and go on daily field trips. The overall goal is for students to continue reading through the summer months.

“We need the community to be involved. We will be asking the community to come down and do a read aloud every morning. We have someone come in and read a story to the kids. We are asking someone to come in and help us with the field trips,” said Executive Director, Eartha Grimes.

Thirty students will be selected for the school.