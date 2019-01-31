Local elementary students celebrate Jackie Robinson Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Fifth graders at Thelma Barker Elementary School celebrated Jackie Robinson Day to kick off Black History Month.

The students have learned about Robinson and his life story all week. Thursday would have been Robinson’s 100th birthday.

Fifth grade English teacher Marsha Sanderson spoke about why it is so important for students to know his history.

“For them to understand the price he paid to make sure that they can play sports, go to school, do things with all kids of all races, and how he helped break that color barrier, is very important,” Sanderson said.

Guest speaker Anthony Cuyler from Hugs and Hustle spoke to the students Thursday.

The school has multiple events planned for Black History Month.