Man charged in shooting outside Jackson restaurant appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of shooting two people outside Denny’s last month appears in court.

Dontarios Brown is charged with multiple counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to his attorney.

The charges come after an incident on December 8 when police say there was a fight outside the Denny’s restaurant on Christmasville Road.

Two people were shot during that incident, according to police.

Brown is being held on a $100,000 bond.