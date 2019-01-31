Man charged in shooting outside Jackson restaurant appears in court
JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of shooting two people outside Denny’s last month appears in court.
Dontarios Brown is charged with multiple counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to his attorney.
The charges come after an incident on December 8 when police say there was a fight outside the Denny’s restaurant on Christmasville Road.
Two people were shot during that incident, according to police.
Brown is being held on a $100,000 bond.