Man indicted in toddler’s death

JACKSON, Tenn.– A man is behind bars after an investigation into a toddler’s death.

April will mark three years since the death of two-year-old Rowdy Maness.

Rowdy’s father, Jeff Maness says he finally has closure.

“I got a phone call last night. They told me they made an arrest and justice was going to be done and it’s been a long time. A long time waiting for this to happen,” said Jeff Maness.

Madison County Sheriff John Mehr confirmed that on January 28, the Madison County grand jury indicted Kevin Tyler Gage aggravated child abuse & neglect and first degree murder charges.

Maness says Gage was in a relationship with the child’s mother, and has a message for other parents.

“Pay attention to the telltale signs of a happy kid and a not happy kid,” says Maness, “if we all could have acted sooner, we could have caught this but who would want to think that that was really going on.”

According to Sheriff Mehr, the case is now in the hands of the district attorney’s office.