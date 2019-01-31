Mark Johnstone announces run for Jackson mayor

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local businessman has announced he will run for mayor of Jackson.

Mark Johnstone announced Thursday he will run for city mayor.

Johnstone says he will focus on safe streets, better schools and improved infrastructure if elected mayor, according to a news release.

Johnstone has been a businessman for more than 20 years and is currently the president of Johnstone Group, a real estate appraisal and consulting firm.

Johnstone previously served as chairman of the Madison County Commission and the Madison County Republican Party.

Hear from Johnstone on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 10.