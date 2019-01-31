Mugshots : Madison County : 01/30/19 – 01/31/19 January 31, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/15Kevin Tyler Gage First-degree murder, aggravated child abuse/neglect Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Kierra Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Mark Anderson Burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Ashley Davis Aggravated child abuse/neglect, fabricate/tamper/destroying evidence, forgery Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Angel Deberry Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Christopher Jones Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Erik Beard Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Evan Burton Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Kayla Miller Possession of methamphetamine, contraband in a penal institution, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Mykeka Shields-Pettigrew Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Paul Welton Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Scott Campbell Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Sheena Fason Theft of property under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Tony Tyrone Cole Failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license, fugitive-hold for other agency, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Tyron Prather Theft under $999, evading arrest, escape, driving on revoked/suspended license, fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/30/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/31/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore