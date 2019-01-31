Mugshots : Madison County : 01/30/19 – 01/31/19

1/15 Kevin Tyler Gage First-degree murder, aggravated child abuse/neglect

2/15 Kierra Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/15 Mark Anderson Burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, resisting stop/arrest

4/15 Ashley Davis Aggravated child abuse/neglect, fabricate/tamper/destroying evidence, forgery



5/15 Angel Deberry Failure to appear

6/15 Christopher Jones Possession of methamphetamine

7/15 Erik Beard Simple domestic assault

8/15 Evan Burton Violation of community corrections



9/15 Kayla Miller Possession of methamphetamine, contraband in a penal institution, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/15 Mykeka Shields-Pettigrew Simple domestic assault

11/15 Paul Welton Failure to appear

12/15 Scott Campbell Vandalism



13/15 Sheena Fason Theft of property under $1,000

14/15 Tony Tyrone Cole Failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license, fugitive-hold for other agency, failure to appear

15/15 Tyron Prather Theft under $999, evading arrest, escape, driving on revoked/suspended license, fugitive-hold for other agency































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/30/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/31/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.