Scattered Rain Showers Expected Friday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, January 31st

Enjoying the warmer weather? Our temperatures are 20°F warmer than they were this time yesterday in some locations! We’re going to see temperatures continue to gradually get warmer through the beginning of February.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will begin developing in West Tennessee tonight north of I-40 at first with light rain developing farther south towards Friday morning. Winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour will keep us above freezing, and temperatures will only drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s at the coldest point of the night.

Scattered showers are possible on Friday too, but not everyone will get the rain! Showers are likeliest north of I-40 but you may want to keep an umbrella or raincoat handy just in case. It’ll be warm compared to the weather we’ve had lately with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s tomorrow afternoon. Even warmer weather comes in this weekend so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com