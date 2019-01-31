South Side using youth to their advantage

JACKSON, Tenn. — The South Side boy’s basketball team has seen many successful years on the court. Coming off a state tournament run from last season, many people believed that the youth of this year’s group would be a big factor to how the season would play out.

It’s definitely been a factor, and it has been a positive one at that. South Side has completely run the table throughout the regular season, with a record of 20-3. They are also undefeated in District 14 AA.

They defend, they’re a nightmare in transition, they’re balanced all the way around, and head coach DaMonn Fuller knows what kind of level he wants his guys to be playing at this time of year. When it comes to games right before the tournament season, he knows the importance of peaking at the right time.

The Hawks will have the opportunity to finish out the regular season with a perfect district record, as they host McNairy Central tomorrow night, followed by a matchup with North Side next Tuesday evening.