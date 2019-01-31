Suspect in deadly shooting outside Jackson gas station indicted

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man charged in a fatal shooting at a north Jackson gas station in April 2018 has been indicted on charges of felony first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Jamauri Ransom is accused of killing Kevin Minter in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on North Highland Avenue. Court documents say Minter was killed during a drug-related robbery.

Ransom is also accused of robbing another man during the incident, according to court documents.

Ransom is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Madison County Circuit Court.