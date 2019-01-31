Suspects in east Jackson shooting appear in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two men accused of fatally shooting a man in east Jackson in November return to court.

Billy Moore and Corrion Greer are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tavoris Bates outside a Middle Avenue home on November 16.

The men were initially scheduled for a preliminary hearing, but the hearing was rescheduled for February 28 due to a conflict in the case.

Moore and Greer are both held without bond.

Greer’s attorney, Daniel Taylor, argued that a bond should be set, but that motion was denied.