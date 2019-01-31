The Warm Up Begins Today!

Weather Update — 12:37 PM — January 31 —



Good Morning West Tennessee. We are under the last of the arctic air with temperatures starting out in the middle to upper teens! Most of the immediate changes today will be primarily aloft. The main upper low associated with the arctic air will continue lifting NNE away from North America. just from moving from it’s influence back to zonal flow aloft will have drastic temperature differences this afternoon as we modify fairly quickly today. Mostly Sunny skies will help the process along as well. Temps should climb above freezing through this afternoon, and into the 40s through this afternoon. Eventually mid level flow will shift from west to east, to SW to NE, this will start to pull moisture back into the Mid-South, initially with increasing clouds through the evening hours, and eventually leading to a few light showers developing by daybreak on Friday. Depending on how fast clouds return tonight, temps may fall into the middle to upper 30s, which is still wildly warmer than the last 48 hours!

