There’s a new candidate for Jackson mayor

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local businessman has announced he will run for mayor of Jackson.



Mark Johnstone of Gibson County has been a businessman for more than 20 years and is currently the president of Johnstone Group, a real estate appraisal and consulting firm.

Johnstone previously served as chairman of the Madison County Commission and the Madison County Republican Party.

Now, Johnstone said he wants to step foot in another direction, running as a candidate for the mayor of Jackson.

He said one aspect he wants to bring to Jackson is technology.

“I love this city and everybody loves this city for some reason i look forward to building the already great strengths of our community through economic prosperity and a better quality of life for decades to come,” said Mark Johnstone.

Johnstone joins a list of candidates including Dr. Jerry Woods, Scott Conger and Jimmy Eldridge.