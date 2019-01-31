Union City police investigate report of theft from video store cash register

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Police are investigating a report of theft from the cash drawer at a video store in Union City.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to Family Video on First Street.

An employee told police she found that $297 had been taken from the store’s cash register when she returned from the restroom, according to a report from the Union City Police Department.

The employee told police she had made sure the store was empty before leaving the sales floor and had only been gone about four minutes.

There were no working cameras in our outside the building, according to the report.