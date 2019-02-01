A new bill allows parents more time at schools

JACKSON, Tenn.– A new bill is being introduced by the Tennessee legislature that could have parents spending a little more time with their children.

“Nothing bad can happen by having parental involvement in their child’s education,” said local resident Jason Compton.

If passed, House Bill 363 would give parents or guardians four hours of leave each year so that they may attend events at their child’s school.

“I think it’s a great idea. Parents should be able to participate in their children’s educational process, and it helps the teachers even more,” said local resident, Pastor James Carter.

According to the bill you have to work with your company for at least a year to be eligible for the time off.

“Right now as it stands you have to work twelve consecutive months for your employer and be full time, those are the two requirements to be considered for that particular leave,” said Madison County commissioner Jeff Wall.

“We see all the time the more involved the parents are in their child’s education the better off we all are,” said Compton.

Employees would also have to notify their employer at least 48 hours in advance to make sure the leave does not interrupt normal schedules.

“It reinforces the educational process, it’s something that actually should have been done earlier, great idea,” said Carter.

“I think it’s a great bill not just for Jackson but I think for the entire state,” said Compton.

Commissioner Wall says the bill is currently in its infancy stage, and he believes both public and private school parents will benefit it.