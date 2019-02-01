American Heart Association kicks off 2019

JACKSON, Tenn. — The American Heart Association kicks off their 2019 campaign.

“I have a congenital heart defect, an aortic valve, and eventually as you get older it eventually, stenosis, it gets tight,” Robert Dunnebacke said.

Eight years ago, Dunnebacke started experiencing symptoms from his defect. “Shortness of breath, irregular heart beats and stuff like that,” he said.

He had surgery, and thanks in part to the American Heart Association, he made a full recovery.

“The American Heart Association is a mostly research type organization,” Go Red for Women Chairperson Rita McCaslin said. “They fund a lot of the heart procedures, surgeries and things you see now have been funded by the association over the years.”

The American Heart Association kickoff breakfast showcased everything the organization has planned for 2019.

They will have their annual Go Red for Women event at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in March, then the West TN Heart Walk at Union University in September, which will include the second Red Dress Dash.

Dunneback says he’s feeling better than ever. “I do more now that I was able to do years ago because my heart can actually breath now,” he said.

Another way you can support the American Heart Association is by snapping a selfie on their red sofa. It’ll be traveling across West Tennessee all month long, so if you see it, have a seat, snap a selfie and post it telling everyone why you “go red.”