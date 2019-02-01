Deputies investigate ATV theft in Henderson County

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Deputies are investigating the recent theft of an ATV in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, the theft took place at 9 p.m. Tuesday on Saddlebrook Road in Lexington.

The side-by-side, an orange and white Polaris RZR was loaded onto a double-axle trailer that investigators say was pulled by a dark Dodge or Chevrolet truck.

The sheriff’s office says the owner of the RZR is offering a reward of $500 for information leading to the location and return of his property.

The sheriff’s department is warning residents to lock up their equipment, as they say several other four-wheelers and side-by-sides have been stolen.

Anyone with information related to the stolen ATV can email Inv. Jeremiah Adams at jeremiahadams@hcsdtn.com or call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department at 731-798-2407.