Friends of Heart donates AED to STAR Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thanks to a donation from the Friends of Heart Fund, the STAR Center will now have an AED device on site.

The STAR Center serves over 2,000 disabled adults per year in West Tennessee.

The STAR Center helps these disabled adults achieve employment, education and independence.

Friends of Heart Executive Director Rosy Roberts spoke about why the center needed the automated external defibrillator.

“We are lucky to have them in Jackson, and I cannot imagine being here, doing the great work that they do, and not having access if they needed it,” Roberts said.

Sudden cardiac arrest is responsible for the deaths of over 300,000 Americans each year.