I-40 crash slows eastbound traffic in Benton County

UPDATE: The right eastbound lane is now open to traffic, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Earlier story:

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed a crash on Interstate 40 eastbound has one lane blocked.

The crash happened near mile marker 134. According to THP, there are injuries and at least one person trapped in the crash.

The right lane of the interstate and shoulder are blocked.

THP says traffic is moving slowly.