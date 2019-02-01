Mugshots : Madison County : 01/31/19 – 02/01/19

1/18 Aquanett Mayo Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/18 Deanna Brooks Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/18 Michael Butler Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/18 Alphonso Crofett Violation of probation



5/18 Aporshianta Clark Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/18 Brionna Love Theft over $1,000

7/18 Veronica Blair Violation of probation

8/18 Christopher Anthony Sanders Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault



9/18 Daniel Steward Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/18 Darius Currie Contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia

11/18 Dmonte Small Fugitive-hold for other agency, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/18 John Jordan Possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license



13/18 Larainya Lopez Fugitive-hold for other agency, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

14/18 Mykhael Carr Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

15/18 Robert Harris Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/18 Sabrina Rainey Unlawful drug paraphernalia



17/18 Travis Cole Evading arrest, reckless driving, violation of probation, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

18/18 Wesley Marshall Simple domestic assault, evading arrest, failure to appear





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/31/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/01/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.