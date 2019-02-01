Mugshots : Madison County : 01/31/19 – 02/01/19 February 1, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/18Aquanett Mayo Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18Deanna Brooks Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18Michael Butler Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18Alphonso Crofett Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18Aporshianta Clark Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18Brionna Love Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18Veronica Blair Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18Christopher Anthony Sanders Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18Daniel Steward Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18Darius Currie Contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18Dmonte Small Fugitive-hold for other agency, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18John Jordan Possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18Larainya Lopez Fugitive-hold for other agency, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18Mykhael Carr Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18Robert Harris Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18Sabrina Rainey Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18Travis Cole Evading arrest, reckless driving, violation of probation, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18Wesley Marshall Simple domestic assault, evading arrest, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/31/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/01/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore