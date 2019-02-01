Scattered Showers Through Noon

Weather Update – 7:40 AM, February 1 —

Scattered Showers continue this morning, A weak warm front is slowly coming into better focus to the south of I-40. For now its mainly focusing moisture into light to moderate showers. The front is forecast to lift north through the area today gradually, which will help bolster temps into the low 50s this afternoon. However it will depend on where you are located relative to the front. the forecast 52 is more of a mean, while it may a few degrees cooler north, and warmer south. I think fold along the Tennessee/Mississippi border may see some sunshine, perhaps temps climbing to mid-50s. rain chances should diminish after late morning. Chances of showers will linger north of that along I-40 through Noon or so, then in Northwest Tennessee, it might be early evening before the chance completely drops.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com