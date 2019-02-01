Sorority shows off Zumba moves to promote heart health

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local sorority is promoting heart health through dance fitness!

Gamma Alpha Omega of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority women are dancing the night away Friday for the Annual Pink Goes Red Zumbathon at Saint Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson.

More than 70 women showed off their Zumba moves for the national campaign. They raised more than $100 for the American Heart Association.

“It is important to know that it’s preventable with some lifestyle changes, controlling your blood pressure, getting your physical fitness, eating healthy, so we want people to be aware that they can control the heart,” said chairwoman Kimberely Jones.

New St. Luke Church will also have a Health Fair on Sunday.