Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Katie Tate

SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Katie Tate of Scotts Hill Elementary. Tate has more than 10 years of teaching experience. It’s something she says just runs in the family.

“Both of my moms are teachers,” Tate said. “My aunt’s a teacher. My cousins are teachers. We’re all just teachers, and I’ve always loved children, so I went into teaching.”

She teaches reading to sixth and seventh grade students at the school and likes to make reading fun for her classes.

“Just getting them to be excited about something, just not everyday stuff,” Tate said. “Not reading the same stories over and over again, actually connecting it to what we’re doing in life, what’s happening with their life. They get that, and they love it.”

Tate will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in March, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.