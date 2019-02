Traffic crash on Interstate 40 brings traffic to halt

JACKSON, Tenn.–Traffic has returned to normal late Friday night after an accident on Interstate 40 in north Jackson.

The crash was first reported just before 6 p.m. between the highway 45 Bypass and Hollywood Drive exits on I-40.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, there was a minor injury crash in the construction zone in the westbound lanes of the interstate.

The crash is under investigation.