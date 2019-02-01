UT Martin greeks learn some step moves at “Greekfest”

MARTIN, Tenn.–2019 ‘GreekFest’ is a long time tradition for fraternities and sororities at UT Martin.



With Friday’s event falling on the first day in Black History Month, some Greeks got the chance to learn stepping from African American fraternities and sororities.

“It actually stems, its an African tradition, that African American fraternities and sororities adopted,” said Anthony Pruitt, Coordinator of GreekFest.

“Acknowledge the impact that our black fraternities and sororities are having on mainstream society,” Pruitt said.

One coach from Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. said he coached a sorority and made sure to include every aspect of what they represent.

“Traditional stepping is more rigid, so we tried to mix the feminine with the masculine, and make it into one nice show where we could hit every nice aspect of the stepping,” said Logan Golden of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

Keithon Currie of Phi Beta Sigma has been a coach for years and said he’s teaching skills have gotten better and better.

“I take at least a week if not a week in a half to really enforce, and teach the techniques behind everything,” said Keithon Currie of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.

With all the practicing out of the way, attendees filled the seats for the show.

Steppers with the best moves received awards for First, Second and Best in Show.

Organizers say Friday night’s show was a sold out event.