Warm Weekend Ahead for West Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Friday, February 1st

Finally, West Tennessee can say we’ve had a day with temperatures above freezing all day long! It’s been since January 18th since we’ve had a day like that. Even warmer weather is coming this weekend and with sunny skies in the forecast! Unfortunately, the stretch of fantastic weather this weekend will be cut short by a cold front early next week.

TONIGHT

Light showers are gradually dissipating in West Tennessee this evening but we still stand a slight chance for wet weather tonight. Skies will slowly get clearer with patchy fog developing on Saturday morning. Temperatures will start out in the lower 40s at sunrise.

Skies will become mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the lower to middle 60s – finally a warm-up! Light winds from the south will be occurring with temperatures remaining mild Saturday night – only dropping to the middle 40s by Sunday morning. Skies will be cloudier on Sunday but temperatures should still be able to warm up into the middle 60s with a slight chance for rain. Temperatures remain warm Sunday night, in fact, they’ll only drop to the middle 50s before a cold front comes through on Monday with a chance for thunderstorms. We’re watching the potential for strong thunderstorms during the workweek next week, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

