Another Mild Day Sunday

Weather Update – 11:10 p.m. – Saturday, February 2nd

We saw spring-like conditions today as temperatures rose near 70°F for most. As West Tennessee falls under a ridge of high pressure, we’ll continue to see fair and warm conditions this weekend. The southerly winds are helping bring in more mild air, but it will also help add on to our rain chances we are already expecting for the week ahead.

Tonight will be cool and partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 40s, a good indication of how mild we will be since average highs this time of year are around 50°F. Sunday is another day of 60 degree weather.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun tomorrow. Although low, the chances for a stray shower are possible late Monday into Tuesday. Out West, they are dealing with rain thanks to a cyclonic system off the coast of California associated with a trough. That trough will amplify and move across the plains. As it does, southerly flow will continue and that will push the chances of rain our direction going into the week, along with highs near 70°F. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

