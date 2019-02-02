Happy Groundhog Day And Much Warmer Weather!

Weather Update – 9:41 a.m. – Saturday, February 2

Are you ready for a return to Spring? Phil the groundhog says early Spring as he did not see his shadow this morning! A much warmer weekend ahead with

high temperatures in the mid 60’s both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will be well above freezing as well. Mid 40’s tonight and mid 50’s tomorrow night.

Skies will become mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the lower to middle 60s – finally a warm-up! Light winds from the south will be able to keep temperatures mild Saturday night – only dropping to the middle 40s by Sunday morning. Skies will be cloudier on Sunday but temperatures should still be able to warm up into the middle 60s with a slight chance for rain.

*Phil did not see his shadow this morning! Early Spring? We shall see….

Temperatures remain warm Sunday night, in fact, they’ll only drop to the middle 50s before a cold front comes through on Monday with a chance for thunderstorms. We’re watching the potential for strong thunderstorms during the workweek next week, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – facebook.com/briandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com