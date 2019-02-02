Local non profit holds fundraiser for childhood cancer research

DENMARK, Tenn.– “It’s been almost a year, and the worst year of my life. But they make it so much easier knowing there’s still people who love and think of him and want to honor his memory like we do,” said Angela Kemp, mother to Wesley McCall and president of Wesley’s Warriors.

Kemp lost her 16-year-old son, Wesley, to brain cancer almost a year ago.

The community in Denmark came together Saturday evening for a dinner and silent auction for Wesley’s Warriors, the foundation created in honor of Wesley and to support childhood cancer research.

“$25,000 is our goal for this first year by Wesley’s 18th birthday,” said Kemp.

Kemp says fundraising efforts started last June.

They started with a flea market type of fundraiser, and grew from there.

“We always have shirts, hoodies, things like that on our website to bring in money. But we’re trying to maybe get in the works of doing a 5K this summer,” said Kemp.

Kemp says that about 100 items were donated from local businesses in Crockett and Madison Counties.

“We have a trip to Florida, a trip to New Orleans, we have duck hunts, we have sports memorabilia, you name it, there’s something for everybody,” said Kemp.

The event also included a live auction, survivor story, and guest speaker Casey McGehee.

“What we want to do, what our ultimate goal is to raise money to help other local families who are battling childhood cancer,” said Kemp.

Community members agree Saturday’s fundraiser was a true mission of living up to Wesley’s motto: “Do good, be good.”

To make a donation to Wesley’s Warriors, go to wesleyswarriors.org