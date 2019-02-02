Meet Reaper, our Pet of the Week

PET OF THE WEEK– Saving the Animals Together has partnered with the Hardeman Adoptable Animals in Bolivar to bring you Reaper.

Reaper has been at Hardeman Adoptable Animals for over a year now. He is about three years old, up to date on all shots, has been neutered, is heart worm negative.

According to Hardeman Adoptable animals, he loves to play, and especially go for car rides. However, once he realizes he is going back to the shelter, he starts to cry.

Reaper would do well with female dogs, and a family. He has not been tested with male dogs or cats.

HAA says Reaper is a very smart boy and a very fast learner. He is working on learning new commands and proper manners, and is very eager to please his humans.