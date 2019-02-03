One person is dead after early morning wreck in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Tenn.— One man is dead after an early morning wreck in Savannah.

The Savannah Police Department says at around 12:30 Sunday morning (2/3/19), they responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 600 block of Cravens Road, inside city limits.

Upon arival, the driver of one of the vehicles was dead. He has been identified as Grant Johnson, of Savannah, by GracePoint Church, where his family attended.

GracePoint Church released a statement Sunday afternoon saying, “There are no words to describe our loss and the loss so many in our community are experiencing with Grant’s passing.”

The other driver was checked by medical staff and released. Both the Savannah Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating.