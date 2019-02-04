3 adults arrested at local middle school

JACKSON, Tenn.–Sheriff John Mehr of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to North Parkway Middle School around 1 p.m, Monday.



The sheriff said they responded to an incident involving a parent and a School Resource Officer.

Investigators said the school’s S-R-O was assisting after a parent caused a commotion and refused to leave the schools premises.

The sheriff said the S-R-O used a chemical spray and electronic control device to arrest Arlene Pugh.

The Jackson-Madison County School Board released a statement shortly after saying the parent involved in the confrontation was later taken into custody with two other people.

Investigators said Pugh’s adult daughter, Zyaire Lewis, was also taken into custody.

Pugh is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assaulting a law enforcement officer.

The sheriff said Lewis is charged with assault and disorderly conduct as well.

Another adult, Nissan Mitchell, was arrested while on school grounds but for an unrelated matter.

The sheriff’s department said Mitchell had an outstanding warrant from another county in Tennessee.

A spokesperson for the Jackson-Madison County School System said they are unable to discuss the details of what led to the individuals being taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office says no students were injured in this incident.