3 adults arrested Monday at North Parkway Middle School

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three adults were arrested Monday afternoon at a local middle school.

The school resource officer responded around 1:10 p.m. Monday to the school office at North Parkway Middle School where a parent had caused a disturbance and refused to leave, according to a release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

No students were injured in the disturbance, the release says.

The SRO used his chemical spray and electronic control device and arrested the female parent, Arlene Pugh, the release says.

Pugh is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to the release.

Her adult daughter, Zyaire Lewis, was also arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

Another adult, Nissan Mitchell, was arrested in an unrelated matter on an outstanding warrant from another county, the release says.