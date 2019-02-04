A local group celebrates the ‘Chinese New Year’

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local group celebrates their annual Chinese New Year event.



The Chinese New Year is celebrated at Asia Garden with a local adoption group.

This adoption group primarily adopts children from Asian countries.

Organizers of the event said they enjoy helping the children connect to their heritage.

“This year were going into the Year of the Pig, were leaving the dog and going into the pig, so its really fun to talk about the personality of the pig,” said event organizer, Joy Yeh.

The Chinese New Year was celebrated with all types of Chinese foods and decorations.