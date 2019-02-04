Church partners with RIFA for “Souper” Bowl

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local church has partnered up with RIFA.

The Campbell Street Church of Christ partnered up with RIFA to raise money.

The benefits will go to RIFA to supply food for those in need.

This is something they do each year and plan to continue doing.

“We love working with RIFA we love working with a lot of organizations in town that do a good job taking care of those in the community,” said Andy Frizzel.

Members say they have collected near 200 hundred dollars for the cause.