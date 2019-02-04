City holds seminar for potential homebuyers

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you had a question about buying a home, the Jackson Home-buyer Seminar had an answer. The Saturday afternoon event went over tips and advice for potential home-buyers.

City councilman Johnny Dodd spoke about the necessity of the program.

“A lot of them don’t know about the previous programs, so we’re trying to bring these programs to the community, to let them know that there are programs out there that will help them,” Dodd said.

For many, the home buying process is confusing at first. Broker Sandra Carter went over the beginning steps.

“Step 1 is to get pre-approved, to call, find a lender, get pre-approved, and then call your realtor.”

A big focus included the ideal credit score, which Carter says plays a large part in receiving a loan from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency

“It depends on the type of loan you’re getting, but usually you have to have at least a middle score of 641 to apply for a THDA”

Being a homeowner provides more benefits than most realize, according to customer account manager Ella Harris.

“But again, you’re building equity. Equity is net worth. As your property appreciates, so does your net worth,” said Harris.

Councilman Johnny Dodd says that they plan to hold more informational sessions throughout the year.

“Hopefully, if we can just get one homeowner out of here, that can get the information, and be able to take it back and become a homeowner, that would be successful to me.”