Cloudy With Off And On Light Rain

Weather Update — 12:09 PM — February 4 —

The steadier rain from morning has shifted east into Middle Tennessee, as expect. in its wake we’re in a bit of a lull. The sky will remain mostly cloudy today, however a steady southerly flow ahead of weak cold front will keep temperatures warming despite the absence of the sun we saw yesterday especially. There is a chance of a few light showers off and on today. An umbrella or rain wear is not a bad plan today. It will still be on the mild side with temps in the upper 60s today.

Tonight:

The chance of rain will increase tonight as a weak cold front drops south into the area. Showers will be come a bit more widespread, but rainfall totals will remain relatively light. the front will wash out by Tuesday morning. Low temperature should only fall back into the middle to upper 50s overnight.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com