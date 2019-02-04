Community remembers fire victim

ATWOOD, Tenn. – A family is in mourning after losing a loved one to a mobile home fire last week. Sunday Ashley Barlow’s memory was honored with a balloon release.

A loving mother, daughter, friend and teammate, those are just some of the ways that Ashley Barlow will be remembered.

“The best word for Ashley would be determined,” said her mother. If it was something she wanted she was determined it was going to happen.”

Two other people died in the fire as well. Friends and family gathered at the West Carroll Junior/Senior High school softball field where she used to play. Everyone, just devastated by her loss..

“She was just an awesome young lady,” said the principal, Tim Stratton. “She had a great smile. She was a cancer survivor and she loved life, she loved her little girl.”

Ashley’s friend and teammate, Shelby Browning said when she heard the news, it hit her hard.

“I was heartbroken,” said Browning. “It was unbelievable, I couldn’t believe it that something like this could’ve happened to her. She was a great friend. She had everyone’s back no matter the situation.”

Her coach, Paul Acuff gave a memorial speech in her honor. her teammates all in mourning.

With only memories to hold on to, friends and family gathered at the softball park for a balloon release.

“She was friends to everybody, loved by everybody and has left a big hole in the west carol family,” said Stratton.

Family, friends and coworkers say Ashley will forever be in their hearts and will never forget how special she was.