Fans, customers gather to watch Super Bowl

JACKSON, Tenn. — New England and Los Angeles might not be anywhere close to Jackson, Tennessee. But football is football, and the super bowl is not one to be missed.

731 Sports Bar and Grill knew the rush of customers that would be in for the big game. Those customers love to carry out their annual traditions.

“It’s chill. Pretty chill, laid back, good times, friendly people,” said customer Jawan Brown.

Employees say the Super Bowl is actually a fun event in the restaurant.

“I expected it to be a lot worse than it has been, but it’s really fun and it’s a great day of the year, because everybody is really pumped,” remarked bartender Shannon Kelley.

Many customers use the Super Bowl as their reason for eating out. According to the National Chicken Council, Americans eat over 1 billion chicken wings on Super Bowl weekend.

As to who they were rooting for? There was a near consensus: Rams.

Despite all those rooting for a Rams victory, New England prevailed 13 to 3.