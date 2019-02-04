Jackson police seek to ID person of interest in debit card theft

JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators with the Jackson Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person believed to be involved in the theft and fraudulent use of a debit card at a north Jackson business.

Police say the theft was reported Jan. 9 at C&C Liquors on North Highland Avenue. The victim told police someone had taken his wallet after he mistakenly left it on the counter at the store, according to a news release from the police department.

The release says the victim told police someone used the debit card at a nearby Marathon gas station.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows a black man wearing a black hoodie with “World Ventures” written on the sleeve and a logo on the back. The release says that man is believed to have used the victim’s debit card.

The man may have left the store in a gray, four-door vehicle, the release says.

Anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).