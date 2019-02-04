JMCSS mobile app now available

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is making it easier for parents to stay in the know.

The district has launched a new app meant to make it easier for families and community members to stay informed.

The free app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

When setting up the app, users can choose to follow specific schools to receive information from each campus as well as the district.

The app will also send push alerts for parents to get urgent notifications, as well as allow graduates to request their transcripts through the app.