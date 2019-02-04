Mugshots : Madison County : 02/01/19 – 02/04/19

1/42 Nikki Neisler Possession of methamphetamine

2/42 Adarius Pirtle Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/42 Alfonso Castenada Simple domestic assault

4/42 Alicia McCartney Shoplifting



5/42 Cecil Besinger Failure to appear

6/42 Darius Ford Shoplifting

7/42 Darius Graham Shoplifting

8/42 David Sikes Possession of methamphetamine, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, evading arrest, reckless driving, resisting stop/arrest, open container law



9/42 Dayna Britt Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II & IV drug violations

10/42 Eddie Holloway Failure to comply

11/42 Edward Hanson Public intoxication

12/42 Elizabeth Moore Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



13/42 Frankey McNeal Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II & IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

14/42 Hunter Murphy DUI, reckless driving, unlawful drug paraphernalia, open container law, violation of implied consent law

15/42 James Ballard DUI

16/42 James Greer DUI



17/42 James Randle Public intoxication

18/42 Jeremy Reynolds Violation of probation

19/42 Jerrick Allen Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/42 Jessica Marise Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



21/42 Johnny Pewitte Public intoxication

22/42 Joseph Moore Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

23/42 Justin Cole Violation of probation

24/42 Kathleen Fildes Public intoxication



25/42 Keith Aspiranti Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, failure to appear

26/42 Kenneth Erlitz Shoplifting

27/42 Kimberly Sykes Schedule I & IV drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

28/42 Markel Macon Driving on revoked/suspended license



29/42 Melissa Robinson DUI, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

30/42 Nigel Harper Shoplifting

31/42 Rockel Humphrey Driving on revoked/suspended license

32/42 Samantha Cowan Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



33/42 Sarah Moore Possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest

34/42 Shannon Forrest Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

35/42 Sierra Reasons-Johnson Simple domestic assault, vandalism

36/42 Terry Fuller Shoplifting



37/42 Thomas Scrivner Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV & VI drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

38/42 Tina Mays Fraud to obtain benefits or payment for medical assistance

39/42 Tracy Bradley Driving on revoked/suspended license

40/42 Willie Chatman Failure to comply



41/42 Zachary Whitby DUI

42/42 Zackery Eversole Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest





















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/01/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/04/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.