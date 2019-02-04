Mugshots : Madison County : 02/01/19 – 02/04/19 February 4, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/42Nikki Neisler Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 2/42Adarius Pirtle Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/42Alfonso Castenada Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/42Alicia McCartney Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 5/42Cecil Besinger Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/42Darius Ford Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 7/42Darius Graham Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 8/42David Sikes Possession of methamphetamine, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, evading arrest, reckless driving, resisting stop/arrest, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 9/42Dayna Britt Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II & IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 10/42Eddie Holloway Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 11/42Edward Hanson Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 12/42Elizabeth Moore Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 13/42Frankey McNeal Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II & IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 14/42Hunter Murphy DUI, reckless driving, unlawful drug paraphernalia, open container law, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 15/42James Ballard DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 16/42James Greer DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 17/42James Randle Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 18/42Jeremy Reynolds Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/42Jerrick Allen Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/42Jessica Marise Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 21/42Johnny Pewitte Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 22/42Joseph Moore Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/42Justin Cole Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/42Kathleen Fildes Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 25/42Keith Aspiranti Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 26/42Kenneth Erlitz Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 27/42Kimberly Sykes Schedule I & IV drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 28/42Markel Macon Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 29/42Melissa Robinson DUI, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 30/42Nigel Harper Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 31/42Rockel Humphrey Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 32/42Samantha Cowan Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 33/42Sarah Moore Possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 34/42Shannon Forrest Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 35/42Sierra Reasons-Johnson Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 36/42Terry Fuller Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 37/42Thomas Scrivner Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV & VI drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 38/42Tina Mays Fraud to obtain benefits or payment for medical assistance Show Caption Hide Caption 39/42Tracy Bradley Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 40/42Willie Chatman Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 41/42Zachary Whitby DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 42/42Zackery Eversole Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/01/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/04/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore