Over 40 guns stolen from Weakley Co. home; owner offers reward

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Weakley County homeowner is offering a reward for information after more than 40 guns are stolen during a burglary.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened on Jan. 24 at a home on Tumbling Creek Road near Gleason.

The sheriff’s office says the guns were taken from a safe inside the home.

The homeowner is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who broke into the home and took the guns.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office at 731-364-5454.