Spinach Bread

Submitted by: Peggy Stafford

Butter 8×8 baking dish

1 (10oz) package chopped spinach, thawed and drained

4 large eggs, beaten

1/4 t. crushed garlic

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Mix all ingredients together and pour in greased baking dish.

Bake 15 minutes or until mixture has set.

Allow to cool slightly.

Cut in to 4 squares. Can eat sliced and filled with cheese and lunch meat or eat whole on plate with other foods.

We love it.