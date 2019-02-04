TBI continues investigation after 2 found dead in burning car

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still working to determine the cause of a fire where two people were found dead over the weekend.

Fire crews and investigators responded early Saturday morning to Great River Road in Dyer County after a report of a car on fire.

The TBI says investigators later found two people dead inside the car. Those individuals have not been identified at this time.

Authorities say the car was a rental out of Kentucky. The TBI has not confirmed the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.