Wet Pattern Through Thursday

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Monday, February 4th

Clouds have returned today after what was a beautiful, mostly sunny weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s. There’s more warm weather in the forecast this week but there’s also a chance for rain on most days. That doesn’t mean it will rain all day every day but we do have a couple of days where we’re monitoring the chance for strong thunderstorms.

TONIGHT

Clouds may clear out for some this evening but only briefly letting in the view of the stars because partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. Temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 50s by Tuesday morning with slight chance for scattered showers before sunrise.

It will be another warm day tomorrow! Temperatures will again reach nearly 70°F in the afternoon under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible around then too so be on the lookout for downpours! The chance for rain will continue tomorrow night through Thursday evening so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

